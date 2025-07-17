Lamine Yamal landed in many controversies in the ongoing summer vacation the Barcelona star ahead of the joining the pre-season of the club ahead of La Liga 2025-26. Yamal was presented with the Barcelona No 10 jersey and the Spanish star also extended contract with Barcelona till 2031, but reports have suggested that the club is not really happy with his activities lately and 'are worried' observing how the last month has went for him. Yamal had a successful 2024-25 season where he has won the La Liga and Copa del Rey with Barcelona, won four El Clasico against Real Madrid and made to the UEFA Champions League semifinal with Barcelona, making him a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

Yamal has been widely criticised for throwing a 'mafia-themed' birthday party, which has been attended by around 200 people, and allegedly featured 'exploited dwarves' for entertainment purposes and also featured women with 'specific breast measurements' who were claimed to have been 'paid to attend'. DailyMail revealed new images of the individuals arriving at the private event which show a group of five men with Achondroplasia as they appeared to be getting registered for the party. Earlier, Yamal also generated headlines for holidaying with an OnlyFans model 12 years his senior, with the pair forced to deny they had entered into a relationship.

During his summer holidays, Lamine Yamal was also seen holidaying with Brazil star Neymar. Neymar had also been famed for throwing extravagant parties during his playing career in Barcelona and PSG and used to be a part of regular controversies. Neymar had developed a reputation for being a 'partygoer' during his years at Barcelona and PSG. The forward in particular had been regularly been pictured and photographed at lavish bars and nightclubs in Paris during his time at PSG. S peaking while visiting Neymar, Yamal admitted that the Brazilian had been his idol while growing up at Barcelona. It has concerned Barcelona as the Spanish club considers Neymar a 'bad influence' for Yamal. Viral Video Shows Dwarves Arriving at Lamine Yamal's 18th Birthday Party; Star Barcelona Footballer Continues to Be Under Scanner (Watch Video).

Youth coach Gabino Carmona, who works with the Spanish football association, having suggested that Beymar's lifestyle off the pitch may have appealed to Yamal. 'Your role models speak to your lifestyle, Neymar's pattern of behaviour, play, and lifestyle appeals to Lamine Yamal,' Carmona told the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial. 'We must remember that Neymar's talent, like Lamine Yamal's, seemed inexhaustible, and no one predicted his decline would come so soon because he was a magical player. However, what made Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo so long-lived were the predominant values of their lifestyles, such as balance and discipline.' he concluded.

