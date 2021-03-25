England will take on India in the 2nd One-Day International of the three-game ODI series. The clash will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 26, 2021 (Friday). Virat Kohli’s team produced a brilliant display in the opening game to take a lead in the series. Following that defeat, England will be looking to make some changes to get themselves back. So ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, take a look at England likely Playing XI. India vs England 2nd ODI 2021 Preview.

It was once again England’s middle order that was their undoing in the match, as much like the T20I series, they were unable to take advantage and get over the line. Following a sensational start by Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, the visitors faltered, throwing away a brilliant start that allowed India to get back and eventually win the game.

So the team management will be looking to make some changes either to the playing XI or the batting order to address their difficulties in the middle. Despite the bowlers going for plenty in the opening game, it is highly unlikely that England will make wholesale changes in that department. Take a look at England likely playing XI for the 2nd ODI.

Openers: After their display in the opening game of the series, it is highly unlikely that England will tweak the opening combination of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Both batsmen displayed some explosive cricket in the first match and similar things will be expected of them in this clash as well.

Middle-Order: Ben Stokes came in at number three on the previous game but this experiment didn’t work out very well. England could stick to this for another game with Eoin Morgan coming in next and Sam Billings being pushed up the order of he is fit for the game. Jos Buttler is likely to be pushed down the order, giving them much-needed power-hitting capabilities.

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone could be handed his ODI debut giving the visitors an extra pace option to go along with his ability to clear the fence. Moeen Ali and Sam Curran will be the other two all-rounders in the team.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid will be the premier spinner in the England side and will have huge responsibilities on his shoulders. In the absence of Jofra Archer, Mark Wood will lead the pace attack for the visitors in the game.

England Predicted Playing XI for 2nd ODI Against India: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).