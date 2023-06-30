England did well to claw their back into the second test a bit on the second day, with both their batting and bowling units contributing. The game is well poised, with England trailing by 138 runs and have two well-set batsmen in Harry Brook and Ben Stokes at the crease. The highlight of the second day was a brilliant century from Steve Smith and a fighting 98 from Ben Duckett for England when not many had fancied him in the playing eleven. Ollie Robinson has come under some severe criticism for his antics from the Australian media, but he once again proved himself he is here to stay with some top-notch bowling. England versus Australia 2nd Ashes test day 3 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 3:30 pm IST. Marnus Labuschagne Drops Chewing Gum on Ground, Puts It Back Into His Mouth During Ashes 2023 Second Test; Netizens Come Up With Funny Reactions (Watch Video).

Harry Brook is the kind of player that does not allow the opposition to settle in and if he can survive the opening spell in the first session, England will score quickly. Ben Stokes has not been in the best of forms, but we know he can hang in there. With Jonny Bairstow and Stuart Broad still, to come in, England will feel they have a chance to take a lead in the first innings.

Mitchell Starc has been leaking runs at an economy rate of above 6, which is a massive problem for visitors. Pat Cummins is yet to pick a wicket but has kept the opposition under check. The track is not offering much to the bowlers and hence it is imperative the Aussies look to maintain their line and length intact. Steve Smith Scripts History by Becoming Second-Highest Test Century Getter for Australia, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 2nd Test of the Ashes from June 28, Wednesday onwards. Day 3 of the ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London on June 30.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 3?

The England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. David Warner Spotted Doing Crosswords in Lord’s Balcony on Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Second Test, Picture Goes Viral.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Day 3?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. Jio users can watch the live match for free on the JioTV app. England will score a few runs early on and will get as close to the target as possible. Expect them to dominate this day.

