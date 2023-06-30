David Warner was spotted doing crosswords while sitting in the Lord's balcony on the second day of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test match between England and Australia. The Australian opener, who scored 66 in the first innings, was seen in a pretty relaxed mood as he solved crosswords during the first session of play, the picture of which has gone viral. Australia were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, with Steve Smith scoring his 32nd Test hundred. ‘Clean Catch?’ Fans React As Steve Smith’s Effort to Dismiss Joe Root During Day 2 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Sparks Controversy (Watch Video).

David Warner Solves Crosswords

"And Warner just can't figure this out" "What, the bowling strategy?" "No, 12-across." David Warner is doing crosswords in the pavilion. 😂 📸 - Fox Cricket Listen live: https://t.co/UPuilVUuy5#Ashes pic.twitter.com/WIkq4eOpt2 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) June 29, 2023

