ENG vs AUS Free Live Streaming Online: England have had a nightmare of a 2023 World Cup in India as they sit rock bottom in the points with just a solitary win against Bangladesh. They will be playing for pride when they take on arch rivals Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The team management has tried several combinations to stop the rut but it is clear the golden generation of England cricket has clearly seen its end. Opponents Australia started the event with two losses but a remarkable turnaround in form means they sit third in the points table behind India and South Africa. Another win will consolidate their place in the top further. Australia vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Kangaroos Eye to Extend Winning Run, Three Lions Aim Survival.

David Willey announced his retirement from international cricket post the World Cup and had a few things to say about ECB in the run up to the game. He will be hoping to help his team return to winnings ways in his last few appearances for the national team. England do not have one batsman in form and it is unprecedented for a team of their stature. Joe Root and Jos Butler need to score for the team to look secured in the middle overs. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Reclaim Fifth Position With Clinical Victory Over Netherlands, India Retain Top Spot.

David Warner is back to his usual best for Australia, annihilating the opposition bowling attack in the powerplays. Fellow opener Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the World Cup owing to personal reason while Glenn Maxwell suffered from concussion in the build up to the game and is not available. We should see both Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green in the playing eleven.

England vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 Match

Struggling England will lock horns against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 4. The ENG vs AUS match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will begin at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the ENG vs AUS match.

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the ENG vs AUS ICC World Cup 2023 match.

