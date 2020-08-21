After a dampener in the second Test, England and Pakistan will square off against each other for the third and final Test of the three-Test series. The England vs Pakistan third Test match will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Stadium and will begin from August 21 (Thursday). England already lead the Test series 1-0 and can clinch the series win with a draw at Southampton. For Pakistan, a win is a must if they are to make three successive tours to England without a Test series defeat. The visitors left with hard-earned series draws in each of their last two visits to the United Kingdom and will be eager for a similar result this time around. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for ENG vs PAK 3rd Test 2020 at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

England have found a hero in almost every match this summer. Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad’s brilliance led them to a series win against the West Indies. And Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes put on that shoe in the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020: Babar Azam, Stuart Broad and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in Southampton.

The duo dragged England to a series-lead win from near defeat with an outstanding sixth-wicket partnership in the first Test. The hosts will hope match-winner continue to step up once again. Pakistan find themselves in a must-win situation and need a victory to avoid a series defeat.

Shan Masood vs James Anderson

Masood announced himself with a magnificent century in the first innings of the opening Test match. But has scored 0, 1 in his next two innings. James Anderson got him with an in-dipper in the second innings. Pakistan will hope Masood can find his touch from the opening innings if the first Test and provide them with a good start in the third Test. Anderson looked a different bowler in the second Test and picked three wickets even after two catches had been dropped off his bowling.

Shaheen Afridi vs Rory Burns

Burns’ highest score in this Test series is 10. He has been dismissed for a single-digit score, including a four-ball duck, on two of the three times that he has batted against Pakistan. All three times he has been undone by pace with Shaheen Afridi getting him out twice and Mohammad Abbas once. Afridi will be full of confidence and will be eager to get his man out once again and give Pakistan a good start with the ball.

Stuart Broad vs Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been Pakistan’s best batsman this series. He is yet to score a century but the talented 25-year-old has shown his quality with the bat in both the Test matches. Babar averages 40.33 with the bat in this series and has a fifty to his name. He will hope to convert those 40-50s into a century.

Broad dismissed him with a nearly an unplayable delivery in the last Test and will be Joe Root’s go-to bowler when the Pakistani star steps into the crease. Broad has taken 10 wickets in three innings, including four in the last Test, in this series and has 26 wickets from his last seven innings.

