England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for2nd ODI 2025: The England National Cricket Team will cross swords against the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first ODI 2025 on Thursday, September 4. With only a year and a half remaining ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2027, both England and South Africa are aiming at some preparations as the numbers of ODI ahead of the event is low. The England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match will be played at the Lord's, London and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

The first ODI saw South Africa secure a comfortable victory. South Africa came out of the Australia series with a solid bowling performance. They replicated the same against England and wrapped them up for a mere 131 runs. Aiden Makram fired with the bat and powered South Africa to a victory in less than 21 overs. It was an all-round performance from South Africa. Concerns pile up for England. Lately, they have not been a good ODI side and the batting, which has remained their strength for so long as not been consistent at all. They will need to change strategies in batting if they want to change their fortunes.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jamie Smith (ENG), Jos Buttler (ENG).

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Tristan Stubbs (SA), Harry Brook (ENG)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA), Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Bowlers: Brydon Carse (ENG), Lundi Ngidi (SA), Keshav Maharaj (SA), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Who Will Win ENG vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

South Africa have been the in-form side in ODIs in the recent past. They have scored enough runs to lay platform for their bowling attack to shine. The units have delivered as a whole and troubled their opposition. England's batting has not been on the best level and the conditions will also support the South Africa seamers. After the first match, the Proteas are favoruites and they are likely to win the second ODI against England.

