Indian Women's team is all set to take on England women's team in the third ODI at the New Road in Worcester on Saturday. The home team also has an inaccessible lead of 2-0 and they have already won the series. The Indian team is actually playing for pride in this match and they would want to overturn the results and avoid a whitewash. Both teams are eyeing a crucial win in the series. The Indian unit will have to put up a better response with both bat and ball if they wish to win this fixture. Ahead of the game, let's have a quick look at the key players for the match. England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Key Players: Shafali Verma, Sophie Ecclestone And Other Stars To Watch Out.

Shafali Verma

The youngster Shafali has been in quite a good form for now. In fact, in the Test match, she had scored a century. In the first ODI she might have just chipped in with 15 runs but in the second Shafali contributed with 42 runs. Thus she is one of the key players.

Mithali Raj

We do agree her slow innings in both matches did not help India quite well, but one cannot rule out Mithali Raj from the list. In the second ODI, she scored 59 runs and became the highest contributor with the bat.

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Lauren Winfield-Hill could play a vital role in the decider as she had chipped in with 44 runs in the second ODI game. She gave quite a fair start to team England amid collapsing wickets.

Poonam Yadav

Spinner Poonam Yadav has also been one of the top players for the Indian team. She had scalped important wickets of Heather Knight and Amy Jones in the second ODI and thus could be touted as an important player.

The Indian women's team will battle it out in the middle at 3.30 pm IST. The fans who are waiting to catch details on live streaming can wait for our copy on the same. Stay tuned to this space for more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).