India women and England women will face each other in the second game of the three-match One-Day International series. The clash will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, England on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have a number of star players who will be aiming to display their capabilities and lead their team to victory. So ahead of the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2021, we take a look at the key players for, both sides who can have a huge impact on the game. England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Live Cricket Streaming.

England were the dominant team in the opening game of the series, winning the match comfortably with eight wickets and will aim to replicate that feat and seal the series. Meanwhile, India will hope for better performances in all aspects of the game and take courage from their display in the one-off Test and get themselves back on level terms. Here are some players to look out for during the game. England Women Beat India Women by 8 Wickets to Take 1-0 Lead in the Three-Match Series.

Sophie Ecclestone

The 22-year-old spinner has been sensational for England during the series against India. Ecclestone impressed in the one-off Test match and replicating similar performance in the first ODI, restricting India to a below-par score. The 22-year-old will be aiming for another brilliant display.

Shafali Verma

Only 17 years of age but Shafali Verma is making big waves in international cricket. The Indian batswoman has been in sensational form and despite missing out on a decent score in the first game, her performances in the Test will give her confidence of getting back amongst the runs in this match.

Tammy Beaumont

The English veteran was sensational in the opening game, taking the match away from India with her sensational batting. Beaumont scored run-a-ball unbeaten 87 and will be aiming to repeat her performance, helping the hosts seal the series.

Jhulan Goswami

The Indian speedster was brilliant in the opening game but wasn’t able to guide her side to a win. Jhulan Goswami took one wicket while giving away 25 runs in six overs and will be looking to produce another similar display but this time be on the opposite side of the result.

