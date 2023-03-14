London, March 13: Experienced England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted that he could call time on his One-day International career after the team's title defence of the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later in the year. Experienced England all-rounder Moeen Ali has hinted that he could call time on his One-day International career after the team's title defence of the 50-over World Cup to be held in India later in the year. Moeen has already retired from Test cricket and only plays white-ball cricket for England and in franchise leagues all around the world. The 35-year-old has made it clear that the World Cup in India is a clear priority but has floated the idea of subsequently stepping away from the format. Bangladesh Clinch Historic Series Victory Over Reigning T20 World Cup Champions England.

"I don't set a lot of goals, but I want to play that World Cup, be a part of that World Cup and hopefully win that World Cup and then we'll see," he told talkSPORT 2 ahead of Tuesday's series-ending T20 in Bangladesh. I'm not saying I will retire or I'm not saying I won't retire. Another seven or eight months at 35 is a lot. It could be a time where I'm thinking that's me done now and I might look at Livingstone and Jacksy and think 'you know what, my time is up, I'd rather these guys get ready for the next World Cup,"