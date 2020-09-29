Essex’s title win in Bob Willis Trophy 2020 was overshadowed by a controversy after team’s reserve wicket-keeper Will Buttleman poured beer over his Muslim team-mate Feroze Khushi while celebrating the victory over Somerset. The photo of Feroze being showered by alcohol (forbidden for Muslims) on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground has apparently gone viral and it has triggered angry reactions from not just British Asian Cricket Community in East London but all over the world.

Following the incident, Essex cricket club was quick to issue a statement and pledged to make people ‘more aware of cultural differences’. "Essex prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas. For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities,” the club said in a statement.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences.”

Essex have said they will work harder on their players’ cultural education after one of their players poured beer over a Muslim team-mate during Sunday’s Bob Willis Trophy celebrations at Lord’s #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cExD7vuKht — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 28, 2020

I am surprised Essex players do not know about the fine example Alastair Cook set as England captain about respecting Muslim feelings. Moeen Ali told me when I wrote his book that Cook made sure Moeen had gone before champagne corks were popped. — Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) September 29, 2020

Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy 2020 after a draw against Somerset in the final of the competition. Essex were awarded the trophy on the basis of higher first innings total. Feroze was not part of the playing XI and was Essex’s 12th man for the game.

