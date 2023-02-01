Suryakumar Yadav produced a stunning catch at slips to dismiss Finn Allen during the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 1. The world number one T20I batter showed that he was an equally good fielder as he timed a leap to perfection, grabbing the ball out of the air after Allen had edged it off skipper Hardik Pandya's bowling. Suryakumar Yadav then took a similar catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips. Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Maiden Sensational Century During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's Sensational Catch Here:

