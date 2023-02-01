Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli's record with a maiden T20I hundred, which he scored during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. The right-hander scored 126* off just 63 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and seven massive sixes. With this knock of his, he now has the highest individual score by an Indian In T20Is. Kohli had smashed his maiden hundred in T20Is, scoring 122 during the Asia Cup last year and Gill has now surpassed him. Netizens Shower Praise on Shubman Gill After Young Batter Scores Maiden T20I Hundred During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

Shubman Gill Highest Individual Scorer for India in T20Is:

Stat Alert 🚨- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is 💪👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

