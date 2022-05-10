Someone has well-said that "the world is a small place." And we often meet our "lookalikes" As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway, fans couldn't help and relate Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR), Sheldon Jackson, to Sushant Singh Rajput thanks to cricketer's looks. Fans took to Twitter and tweeted about the uncanny resemblance between Sheldon Jackson and the late Bollywood actor. The comparison started during the KKR's match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Cricket Experts Refer to KKR's Sheldon Jackson As 'Foreign Player' Ahead Of IPL 2022 on a TV Show.

Sheldon Jackson was picked up by Knight Riders at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a base price of INR 20 lakhs. He was previously associated with the same franchise as well—the wicketkeeper-batsman has featured in just five matches for KKR this season. The KKR wicketkeeper affected a stumping of Robin Uthappa and was praised for his glove-work.

Sheldon Jackson is a doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput 🥺 pic.twitter.com/81rLyDLL2f — DHRUVI (@_dhruvirat718_) March 26, 2022

Lookalike

He looks so similar to SSR Sushant Singh Rajput. Sheldon Jackson you were amazing yesternight. Hope the evils of bollywood critics dont write Blinds on him like they did #SSR. pic.twitter.com/o6geB4pzBC — Tarangini das (@CalmDevops319) March 27, 2022

SJ = SSR

Sheldon Jackson is exactly looking like Sushant Singh Rajput #SSR pic.twitter.com/ThzQ7ywCXT — Aarya Dhage (@aaryadhage10) March 26, 2022

Watch Video

Sheldon Jackson or Sushant Singh Rajput pic.twitter.com/zC4BsJ4Wj8 — Rajan (@therajanr2j) March 27, 2022

That Reply

Sushant Singh Rajput,🫂🫂 — siddhantic (@siddhan61594187) April 12, 2022

After Sheldon Jackson's impressive stumping, fans started comparing him to MS Dhoni and, thereby, Sushant Singh Rajput. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni in his biopic titled MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2022.

