Former Indian international Sudeep Tyagi took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 17, 2020 (Tuesday). The 33-year-old pacer from Meerut played four ODIs, one Twenty20 International for the Indian national team, and featured in 14 Indian Premier League matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

‘I want to thank each one of you who has supported me’ Taygi wrote on his social media while announcing retirement. ‘I have achieved what is every player's dream to represent the country and wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived, I now announce my retirement from all forms of cricket and will continue to play as and where opportunity arises’ he added.

See Post

‘I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go.’ The 33-year-old wrote further. In his statement, he also thanked his first coach Vipin Vats and Gyanendra Pandey - who was the coach of Uttar Pradesh when Tyagi made his debut for the state team.

Tyagi played 41 first-class matches where he picked 109 wickets and also featured in 23 List A matches claiming 31 wickets. He also played 23 T20 games taking 16 wickets. Tyagi played two seasons in the IPL in 2009 and 2010. After the 2009 season, he made an international debut against Sri Lanka in a T20I in Mohali. Two weeks later, he made his ODI debut against the same opposition taking three wickets in four games.

