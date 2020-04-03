From Martin 'Cuptill' to 'Washingyourhands' Sundar, ICC Introduces Intriguing ‘Stay at Home XI’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

ICC Introduces Stay At Home Challenge (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

With many countries around the world going to a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are advised to stay at home in order to not get affected. Due to the outbreak, many prominent cricket series and tournaments have also got called off and the fans are badly missing the on-field action. In the meantime, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a ‘Stay at Home XI’ which one can find at any household. The apex cricketing body named a playing XI by twisting the names of international cricketers, inserting a home-found thing in it. Jimmy Neesham Trolls ICC for Asking Fans to Find Virat Kohli in ‘Sea’ of KL Rahul, Says ‘You Guys Really Have Lost the Plot’.

The playing XI starts with Martin Cuptill which is inspired from Kiwi opener Martin Guptill. Partnering him is Floss Buttler (Jos Buttler). Suzie Plates (Suzie Bates) comes at number three. Indian women team captain Harmanpreet Core (Harmanpreet Kaur) will bat at four. The wicket-keeping onus is with Quinton de Sock (Quinton de Kock). Thisara Perchaira (Thisara Perera) and Washingyourhands Sundar (Washington Sundar) are the all-rounders in the side. South African women cricketer Marizanne Tap (Marizanne Kapp) is placed at number eight. Shaheen Afridgi (Shaheen Afridi) and Lockey Ferguson (Lockie Ferguson) are at nine and ten respectively while Sheldon Cattrell (Sheldon Cottrell). ICC also has umpires for the match which are Richard Kettleborough (Richard Kettleborough) and Paul Triffle (Paul Reiffel).

ICC's Stay At Home XI:

Martin 🍵till to open the batting. Sheldon 🐈trell to lead the bowling attack. Presenting the Stay Home XI 🏠 pic.twitter.com/QwE8Mol26n — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2020

Cricket action all around the world came to a halt and it seems like fans will miss the action for quite a while. From South Africa vs India T20I series to England Tour of Sri Lanka, many series have been cancelled amid the global health scare. Even, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also under dark clouds and even, according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.