From Virat Kohli Becoming Fastest to 22,000 International Runs to Ishant Sharma Picking 300 Test Wickets, List of Milestones Indian Players Could Achieve During Upcoming IND vs NZ Test Series 2020

Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS/ Getty Images)

After some nail-biting clashes in T20Is and ODIs, India and New Zealand will now lock horns in a two-match Test series, getting underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Virat Kohli-led side have played some great quality of Test cricket in recent times and also are the number-one ranked Test team at the moment. So, they will certainly put up a great challenge in front of the Kiwis and will aim to bag another series win in the longest format of the game. Along with the series win, there are also some individual feats which the players can achieve and below, we’ll look at them. IND Predicted Playing XI; Prithvi Shaw Set for Test Comeback, Rishabh Pant to Don the Gloves.

The visitors have a star-studded line-up with veterans like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma being in the squad. Also, young guns like Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have displayed the glimpses of his potential early in his career and will be aiming to do well in New Zealand too. In the bowling department, India boasts off pacers like Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who can give tough times to best of batsmen. Meanwhile, let’s look at records Indians can name in the upcoming series.

Virat Kohli- Fastest to 22,00 International Runs

The Indian skipper is on the verge of adding another feather to his already prestigious hat. Kohli is just 137 runs away from becoming the fastest batsman to complete 22,000 runs in international cricket. Well, he is the top-ranked Test batsman at the moment and could well achieve the landmark in his maiden outing.

Ishant Sharma- 300 Test wickets

The right-arm pacer is a mere eight scalps away from becoming the sixth Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. In India’s previous Test assignment in New Zealand, he breathed fire and give the Kiwi batsmen a run for their money. Moreover, he has been in good form too and is excepted to get the milestone in this series only.

Mayank Agarwal- Fastest Indian to 1000 Test Runs

The right-handed opener has made a sensational start to his Test career as he has been piling up runs consistently. Well, he has a chance of registering a prestigious record as he is just 128 runs away from completing 1000 Test runs. Agarwal currently has 872 runs in 13 innings and if he scores those 128 runs despite in the next innings, he will become the joint-fastest Indian to 1000 Test runs along with Vinod Kambli in 14 innings.

Ravindra Jadeja- 2000 Test Runs

The talented all-rounder has been delivering consistently both with the bat and the ball and has become a vital cog in the Indian Test team. By scoring his 156th runs of the match he will reach the landmark 2000 Test runs. Also, if he manages to do so, he’ll be the fifth Indian to have the double of over 2000 Test runs along with over 200 Test wickets.

Along with the series victory, the two teams will also have an eye on the World Test Championship points table. With 360 points, India are firmly placed at the pinnacle of the standings while the Kiwis are at the sixth position with just 60 points. So, the home side will certainly eye to improve their tally while Virat Kohli and Co will aim to extend their winning streak.