The final day of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been halted due to rain. Chasing a target of 342 runs, visitors riding on Abdullah Shafique's brilliant 150 are just 11 runs away from victory. However, the win remains out of reach of Babar Azam's men as heavy rain has played spoilsport in the game. How To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022, Day 5 Live Telecast On PTV Sports?

Pakistan are in a great position in the game and will be hoping that the rain stops as soon as possible as they aim to kick off the series with a win. There is still a lot of time left - nearly four hours - till the end of the day's play and the visitors will still be calm at the moment. Rain Stops Play in Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 5; Visitors Need 11 Runs to Win.

Galle Weather Report

Galle Weather Report

The weather in Galle for Day 5 of PAK vs SL 1st Test is not ideal for a game of cricket. It is pouring at the moment and there is a good chance that the rain is likely to continue on a on-again, 0ff-again basis.

Pakistan have played brilliantly in this match as centuries from Babar Azam in the first inning and then by Abdullah Shafique has taken them closer to victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).