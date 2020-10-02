Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar extended their wishes to the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. India today (October 2, 2020) celebrates the 151st birth anniversary on Mahatma Gandhi. He was one of the pioneers of India’s freedom struggle and led the fight for independence through peaceful and non-violent means. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar, the under the Bombay Presidency of British Day. While his birth anniversary is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and across many parts of the world, this day is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Gautam Gambhir, Saina Nehwal Lead Sports Fraternity in Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Sachin and Raina quoted two iconic lines of the Mahatma and described what he meant to them and in their lives. Gandhi’s urge to unite India as one to fight for independence and freedom from the British made him the “Father of the Nation” to the land of a billion. Sachin described in his tweet that Gandhiji stood as a symbol of the power of an individual to effect change. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Quotes & HD Images: Mahatma Gandhi Sayings on Non-Violence to Celebrate Bapu’s 151st Birth Anniversary on October 2.

“It's true that we can't do everything, but we can do something. To me, Gandhiji is a symbol of the power of an individual to inspire change for a better world. Remembering him on his 151st birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti” tweeted the Master Blaster.

Sanchin Tendulkar Describes What Gandhiji Means to Him

It's true that we can't do everything, but we can do something. To me, Gandhiji is a symbol of the power of an individual to inspire change for a better world. Remembering him on his 151st birth anniversary. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Uv9RWzuYHV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 2, 2020

Kohli wished the entire country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. “Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all. Jai Hind,” wrote the team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain.

Virat Kohli Wishes Country On Gandhi Jayanti

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 2, 2020

Raina, like Sachin, also quoted an iconic line of the great man. “If you want to change the world first bring that change in you” ~ Mahatma Gandhi,” wrote Raina. “Remembering the #FatheroftheNation on his birth anniversary & let’s uphold his values of truth, integrity & respect to make our nation a peaceful one!” He also attached a peace emoji on his post.

Suresh Raina Urges Indians to Uphold Gandhiji's Values

“If you want to change the world first bring that change in you” ~ Mahatma Gandhi Remembering the #FatheroftheNation on his birth anniversary & let’s uphold his values of truth, integrity & respect to make our nation a peaceful one! ☮️ #MahatmaGandhi #HappyGandhiJayanti — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 2, 2020

Gandhiji was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was a lawyer by profession but became a freedom fighter after being by the racial discrimination, torture and social injustice inflicted by the British Raj on Indians. Gandhiji launched several movements and called for unity to take the non-violent fight for freedom o the British and help India attain independence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).