Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 has got underway on Saturday (August 22), and Indians all around the world are celebrating the auspicious festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. On the occasion, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity took to their respective social media pages and wished their fans. These sporting icons extended greetings to their supporters but also advised them to celebrate the festival safely owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Usually, groups of a large number of people come together and worship Lord Ganesha. However, the celebrations are restricted this year due to the global health scare. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMSes And Ganpati GIF Images to Share on Ganesh Utsav.

The prominent Indian festival celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha, also known as Ganpati Bappa on earth along with his mother, Goddess Parvati from Kailasha Parvat. The celebrations go on for 10 days before the visarjan ceremony. Many sporting icons are also observing the festival with utmost devotions and ardour. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a picture from his celebrations while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Harbhajan Singh wished fans on social media. Have a look. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganesha Photos, Facebook GIFs, Instagram Status.

Virender Sehwag Shares Picture!!

Suresh Raina Wishes!!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! 🙏 May Lord Ganesha shower us all with his blessings & this festival brings love, joy and celebrations for you and your family!💛#ganpatibappamorya 🐘 pic.twitter.com/FZbYo7MKZx — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2020

Shreyas Iyer's Greetings!!

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! 🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi to those celebrating 😊 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 22, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan's Message!!

#HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏 Wisdom, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZfLV6shKpr — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 22, 2020

Wishes From Gautam Gambhir!!

Harbhajan Singh's Post!!

Wishing that Lord Ganesha fill your heart with happiness and home with peace and prosperity…. May you are always blessed and protected….. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi ! pic.twitter.com/eauD5ObWl9 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2020

Coming to cricket action, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on September 19. With the mega tournament taking place in UAE, many teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab have already reached the base while others are expected join them in a couple of days. IPL 2020 holds even higher significance as it will mark the return of many cricket stars after the Coronavirus-induced break. However, with the event taking place in UAE, all the teams and players will have to tackle a different challenge.

