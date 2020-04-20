Gautam Gambhir Picks Rohit Sharma As the Best Captain in IPL History, Says ‘He May Finish at 6–7 Titles Under His Belt’

Gautam Gambhir Picks Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) might have been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the T20 league is still a hot topic of discussion among cricket fans. Recently, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir picked the best captain in the history of the gala T20 tournament and it was none other than Rohit Sharma who is the most successful captain. According to Gambhir, number of trophies reflects the captain’s prowess and thus Rohit, who has four IPL titles under his belt, is the top. The southpaw also predicted that the 33-year old with guide Mumbai Indians to few more titles and will go down as most successful captain. Gautam Gambhir Tells Shahid Afridi: 'I Have Attitude Towards Liars & Traitors.'

"I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies. He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt," said Gambhir on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Kevin Pietersen, Danny Morrison and Sanjay Bangar, who were also the part of the show, also presented their opinions on the topic. Just like Gambhir, Bangar also went with the Mumbai Indian’s skipper while the other two batted for MS Dhoni who has guided CSK to three titles.

CSK are the only team in the IPL history to have qualified for playoff every time they played. In fact, they won successive trophies in 2010 and 2011 and to date, are the only side to have successfully defended their title. However, fans are likely to unlikely to witness the action in T20 extravaganza this year as IPL 2020 is on the verge of cancellation.