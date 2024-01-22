Cricket Australia is investigating an incident that led to the brief hospitalisation of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide on January 19. According to the Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred while Maxwell was attending a band Six and Out, featuring Brett Lee. The nature of the incident remains unclear but, as per the report, an ambulance was called and Maxwell was taken to the hospital, although his stay was of short duration. Former Australia Cricketer Darren Lehmann Calls for ICC To Play a Bigger Role in Ensuring Test Cricket’s Survival in Future.

Maxwell had been in Adelaide for a celebrity golf event following the conclusion of Melbourne Stars' Big Bash League (BBL) campaign, according to ESPNCricinfo. Cricket Australia issued a statement acknowledging the occurrence and confirming their intention to investigate further.

Maxwell was managed out of Australia's ODI squad to face West Indies, although CA clarified that Maxwell's exclusion is part of his individual management plan following the culmination of the BBL season and is not related to the events in Adelaide.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information. It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time," the CA statement read.

