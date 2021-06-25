Greece and Serbia will face each other in match 3 of the ongoing Sofia T20 2021 tournament. The clash will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria on June 25, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming to register a win after losing their first game of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Greece vs Serbia, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. ICC, BCCI in Talks With Oman Cricket Over Hosting Some T20 World Cup 2021 Matches.

Greece were dominated in their opening game by favourites Romania as they chased the score of 158 runs with 43 balls remaining. However, the Greeks will take heart from their bowling performance and hope for a better result against unranked Serbia, who were outclassed by hosts Bulgaria. A target of 209 runs was too much for Serbia as they lost the game by 61 runs.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Greece vs Serbia Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Greece vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 25, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled time of 8:00 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Greece vs Serbia Clash?

The Greece vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Greece vs Serbia Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Greece vs Serbia clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

Squads

Greece: Anastasios Manousis (captain), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zotos.

Serbia: Aleksa Djorovic (captain), Rahman Ademi, Wintley Burton, Brett Davidson, Dragan Djokic, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic, Nick Johns-Wickberg, Apon Mustafizur, Danijel Petrovic, Jovan Reb, Matija Sarenac, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic. Reserve: Stefan Nerandzic.

