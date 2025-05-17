Gujarat Titans will take the field against Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2025, donning a special lavender jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium, which will showcase their support of a noble cause. Players will be wearing a special lavender jersey during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match to create awareness for cancer and support the battle against the dreaded illness. This will be the third year in a row that GT players and franchisees will showcase their commitment to the fight against cancer. Kusal Mendis Reportedly Opts Out of PSL 2025, To Join Gujarat Titans At IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Gujarat Titans Support Noble Cause

Strength isn't just in the game, it's for standing in for a cause 🙌 Join us on 22nd May as our Titans don the lavender jersey to support the fight against cancer! pic.twitter.com/xQC9hjoe34 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 17, 2025

