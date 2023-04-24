In match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, we get to see defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), square off against former IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium on April 25, 2023, Tuesday. Gujarat, on one hand, are feeling confident ahead of their upcoming match, after having defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a close encounter. The Hardik Pandya-led side during their previous match batted first and posted a modest total of 135 on the back of the wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha’s 47, and captain Hardik Pandya’s 66. Defending 136, Gujarat bowlers did well to restrict Lucknow to 128, despite captain, KL Rahul’s fighting knock of 64. Virat Kohli Becomes First Royal Challengers Bangalore Player to Complete 100 Catches in IPL, Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR Match.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be feeling low on confidence, especially after their loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Batting first, Punjab raced off to a challenging total of 214 on account batters, Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran’s valiant knock of 41 and 55 respectively. Mumbai bowlers tried hard to restrict Punjab to a below-par score but those efforts came at the expense of too many runs. Chasing 215, Mumbai did get close to 214 but fell short of the target despite great knock from their top-order batters. Seeing the two sides, it can be judged that Gujarat may come out on top, considering their form and performance in their past matches. For Mumbai, they have to be at their best in order to beat Gujarat.

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat and Mumbai have played against each other one time with Mumbai winning on the first occasion.

GT vs MI Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Cameron Green (MI)

Tilak Varma (MI)

Shubman Gill (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

GT vs MI Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on April 25 (Tuesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Anushka Sharma Receives Flying Kiss From Hubby Virat Kohli During RCB vs RR IPL Match (View Viral Pics).

GT vs MI Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs MI Match Number 35 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs MI Match Number 35 in India.

GT vs MI Match Number 35 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).