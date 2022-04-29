Gujarat Titans are scheduled to go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 43 of IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 30. The match would be played at the Brabourne Stadium and will start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). High-flying Gujarat Titans will look to assert more dominance in the competition and edge one step closer to qualifying for the playoffs when they face a rattled RCB outfit. The IPL newcomers have taken everyone by surprise. What has been their strength is teamwork, as they have found someone in their playing XI who would help them win a match. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, have struggled big time with the bat. Is Rashid Khan Perfecting the ‘Snake Shot’ To Be a Finisher Like Mahendra Singh Dhoni?

The failure of their much-fancied top-order can be blamed for their team's poor show. Virat Kohli has not looked in good touch at all and skipper Faf du Plessis has been inconsistent. Glenn Maxwell is yet to be at his very best while youngster Suyash Prabhudessai has failed as well. A lot once again would rest on how Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik play, considering the fact that they have shown some sort of consistency in this lineup.

GT vs RCB Betting Odds

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore have equal chances of winning this game on Saturday. According to Bet365, both these teams have odds of 1.90 of securing full points from this clash.

GT vs RCB Win Probability

GT vs RCB Win Probability (Source: Google)

Gujarat Titans have a slightly higher chance of securing a victory in this game, according to Google Predictions. While Hardik Pandya's side have a 51% win probability, RCB's chances are 49%. However, this will change as and when the game begins and it progresses.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

