Happy Birthday Oshane Thomas: Best Spells by the Promising West Indies Pacer

Oshane Thomas (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

West Indian pace machine Oshane Thomas celebrates his 23rd birthday on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). The 6 foot 6 inch Jamaican has all the ingredients of an intimidating fast bowler – strong action, bouncer, swing and threatening pace. He made his professional debut in the 2016 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the Jamaica Tallawahs, playing just two games, the same year he made his first-class debut for Jamaica. On the occasion of Oshane Thomas’ birthday, we take a look at some of the menacing spells by the West Indian pacer.

Born in Jamaica, the young pacer made his debut for the national side during their tour of India in 2018. Oshane Thomas played in the first ODI of the series on October 21, 2018, and Shikhar Dhawan was his first wicket in international cricket. Thomas made his T20I debut during the same tour, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma on his very first outing in the shortest format of the game at the international level.

4/53 vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

This is Oshane Thomas’ best figures in the Caribbean Premier League and he achieved this during the 2019 season. Tallawahs riding on a Chris Gayle century posted a target of 243 runs. But the Patriots were up to the task as Jamaican bowler's struggled. Thomas was the only bright spark, taking four wickets but couldn’t guide his side to a win.

4/27 vs Pakistan

One of Thomas’ best performances in limited-overs format came against Pakistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Oshane led the Windies bowling line-up as the Asian side crumbled under the pressure and were bowled out for mere 105 runs. Thomas dismissed Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim and was named as the player of the match. Oshane Thomas and Jason Holder Shine as Windies Bundle Pakistan for 105.

2/6 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rain curtailed the game in Bengaluru during the 2019 IPL season but Oshane Thomas produced a brilliant bowling performance. The match was reduced to five overs due to poor conditions and the West Indian rattled the home side with two wickets in an over. Thomas dismissed Heinrich Klassen and Pawan Negi and though the match ended in a no result, RCB became the first side to be knocked out of the competition.

5/21 vs England

The pacy West Indian arguably produced his best performance in the 50-over format during the 5th ODI at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2019. Thomas ran through the English batting line-up, picking up 5 for 21 as the visitors were bowled out for 113. West Indies chased the total with ease and Thomas was awarded as the man of the match.

The young pacer was named as one of the eight players to watch out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the 2019 IPL season. During the IPL 2020 Player Auction held in December last year the West Indian pacer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 50 lakhs the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.