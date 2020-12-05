Apart from slamming tall sixes and fours, Shikhar Dhawan is also known for his comic timing and of course, his epic comebacks which get the others either go ROFL or the person gets tongue-tied. The Indian opener has a very jolly side to his personality and has sent the fans ROFL with his antics. Very often do we see him trolling his fellow cricketers with his rib-tickling comments which often end up getting a lot of likes on social media. As Shikhar Dhawan turns a year older, let’s have a look at three instances when the Gabbar of Indian team trolled his teammates.

Shikhar Dhawan Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

This wasn’t a very long time ago when Shikhar Dhawan trolled his Delhi Capitals teammate Ajinkya Rahane who was practising in his hotel room during his off day.

Shikhar Dhawan's reply to Ajinkya Rahane's video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video of the incident went viral on social media but here came Dhawan’s reply which was no less than a troll. "Bhai maan gaye ek din pahle practice match khela tha. Usme tune 50 mare, yeh prac se kya fayda?? Beti ko khila room pe bhai,” wrote Dhawan and the comment caught the attention of the netizens.

Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Bhuvneshwar Kumar

So this was the time when the Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had posted a romantic picture with his wife Nupur Sharma. Little did he know that Gabbar would come up with a hilarious response. Let's have a look at the picture first and the comment by Dhawan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi)

Here's Shikhar Dhawan's reply

Shikhar Dhawan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now the response was quite rib-tickling and we all went ROFL with this comment.

Yuzvendra Chahal Gabbar style reply

So this time it was Yuzvendra Chal who is at the receiving end when the Indian spinner commented on Dhawan's Instagram post by saying that the left-hander is stressfree as his wife is in Australia and this has resulted in him growing some hair on his head. Little did he know that Dhawan would come up with a hilarious response. First, check the post and the comment by Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Dhawan's reply

Shikhar Dhawan's response (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shikhar Dhawan trolls Rishabh Pant

This was after KL Rahul displayed an amazing piece of wicket-keeping when Australia trolled India last year and during his stint with Chahal TV, Shikhar Dhawan praised the KXIP captain. In the process, he also trolled Rishabh Pant. Watch the video above.

Dhawan trolls Cheteshwar Pujara

During the lockdown, Cheteshwar Pujara had posted a picture of himself and said that he was missing cricket terribly. Dhawan as usual had a hilarious reply as he said, "Humein toh pata he nahi tha." Umesh Yadav and many others had posted laughter emojis to the reply by Dhawan.

That's all we have, for now, do let's us know if we have missed out on any other of your favourite moments. Coming back to Dhawan's birthday we wish him a Very Happy Birthday!

