Born on December 6, 1994, Shreyas Iyer is one of the most consistent batsmen produced by the Indian cricket team. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he has solved the number four issues for the Indian team. Very often during the World Cup 2019, India brutally missed a good batsman at number four who could quickly adapt to the situations and play accordingly. Shreyas Iyer fell into the slot like a piece in the puzzle to complete the unit. On his birthday let’s have a look at the top knocks by the batsman. Shreyas Iyer Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Indian Batsmen As He Turns 26.

53 vs West Indies:

Now, this was one of the early knocks for the Men in Blue where he slammed 53 runs for the India team during the second ODI between India and West Indies December 2019. Iyer scored 53 from 32 balls scoring three fours and four sixes. He added 53 runs to a total of 387 runs. India won the game by 387 runs.

58 vs New Zealand:

This time it was In the T20Is that Shreyas Iyer scored a big one. Iyer had scored an unbeaten knock of 58 runs from 29 balls and was adjudged as the Man of the Match. Hosted in Auckland, India won the game by six wickets.

44 vs New Zealand:

Here was another vital contribution made by Iyer in the T20Is for India vs New Zealand where he scored 44 runs. The innings came in from 33 balls and he led India to a stunning victory by seven wickets.

103 vs New Zealand:

Here was another prolific performance put up by the Indian batsman where he scored 103 runs from 107 balls against New Zealand in the first ODI. The match was hosted in Hamilton. Not only Iyer brought up his maiden century but also became the first batsman to score a 100 at number four.

88 vs KKR

Now in this season of the Indian Premier League 2020, Iyer hammered 88 runs only from 38 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders and led his team Delhi Capitals to a scintillating total of 228 runs. DC won the games by 18 runs.

That's all we have for now. If you think we have missed out on your favourite inning by Iyer, please weigh in with your comments below. Coming back to Shreyas Iyer, we wish him a very happy birthday!

