Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar: A Look at Some Finest Bowling Performances by the Karnataka Pacer

Happy Birthday Vinay Kumar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian pacer Vinay Kumar celebrates his 36th birthday on Wednesday (February 12, 2020). Born in 1984, the cricketer is certainly one of the best fast bowlers to have come from Karnataka and has played a crucial role in his state's success. Kumar can bowl at a decent pace and can fox the batsmen with his accurate line and length. He has also represented in all the formats of the game- displaying some brilliant performances too at the highest level too. To add on that, Kumar is also a handy batsman lower down the order and has also played many crucial knocks. Vinay Kumar Surpasses Pankaj Singh to Become Highest Wicket-Taking Pacer in Ranji Trophy History.

Making his international debut back in 2010, Kumar has a plethora of experience in all forms of cricket and the pacer has still not hung up his boots. In 31 ODIs, Kumar has scalped 38 wickets while he also has 10 wickets in nine T20I games. Along with this, Kumar also boasts of 105 IPL wickets in as many games which is certainly brilliant. Meanwhile, let's revisit some of the best spells by Kumar as he turns 36.

4/30 Against England in Delhi

Kumar's best figures in ODIs came during the second One-Day match of England's 2011 Tour of India. Bowling first, the right-arm pacer made an impeccable use of the new ball and dismissed players like Craig Kieswetter and Jonathan Trott early in the innings. He came back to claim a couple of more wickets in the death overs. Courtesy his effort, England were bundled out for 237 runs and later, the Men in Blue registered an eight-wicket triumph.

3/26 Against Australia in Rajkot

On a track where all the bowlers were facing the hammering, Kumar bowled a brilliant spell and proved his mettle. The occasion was the only T20I of Australia's 2013 Tour of India. Kumar was decent with the new ball but it was the death overs where he looked most effective. He didn't concede a lot of runs and also took regular intervals. Courtsey his effort, Australia's score was restricted to 201 runs which India chase down with six wickets in hand.

3/27 Against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

Another Vinay Kumar special was seen during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indias clash in IPL 2013. Defending a peculiar target of 156 runs, Kumar scalped big fishes like Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu. As a result, Mumbai fell two runs lost of RCB's total and lost the match.

After serving Karnataka for more than 15 years, the star pacer is playing for Puducherry in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. He will aim to put on some more brilliant performances for his side in order to guide them to their maiden title.