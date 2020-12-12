One of the finest cricketers to have represented India, Yuvraj Singh turns 39 on Saturday (December 12) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity extended greetings for the former Indian international. Born in Punjab, the southpaw is one of India’s finest all-rounders, and his record speaks volumes of his prowess. Yuvraj was nothing short of a nightmare for bowlers on his day while his knack of taking wickets made him a captain’s delight. Not to forget, the legendary cricketer changed the course of many games with his blitzes on the field. Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Peaceful Resolution of Farmers Agitation on Birthday.

Yuvraj also played a vital role in guiding India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup triumph. Regardless of his abilities, what set the all-rounder apart from others is his dedication towards the job. He just didn’t play the 2011 World Cup with cancer but was also pivotal in guiding the Men in Blue to the triumph. After defeating cancer, Yuvraj again made a comeback on the 22 yards and made the world hail him. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the former left-handed batsman. Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: A Look Back at Top 5 Knocks by the Former Indian Cricketer.

Master Blaster Shares Throwback Picture!!

Happy Birthday Yuvi! Wishing you a year full of happiness, health and success. Hope to catch up soon. pic.twitter.com/E4ddLjaszh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2020

Virender Sehwag Wishes In His Own Style!!

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, Bowlers ki vaat thi. Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai. Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

Harbhajan Singh Greets His Brother!!

Suresh Raina Wishes Yuvraj!!

Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12 ❤️🎂.May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/ziON2lbU8G — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2020

Gautam Gambhir's Message!!

Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always! pic.twitter.com/Ohqah6qvVA — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2020

VVS Laxman's Heartfelt Note!!

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes!!

Yuvi Paajji!! Best wishes on your birthday. Lots of luck and love ☺️👏 #HappyBirthdayYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/dmmnuzkBQm — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2020

The southpaw bid farewell on June 2019 and brought curtains to a fabulous era. He has been vocal after hanging up his boots and is continuously presenting his views on social media. Be it praising a player or criticizing the team decision, Yuvraj – just like his batting – didn’t hold himself back while making any sensational statement.

