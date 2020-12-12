One of the finest cricketers to have represented India, Yuvraj Singh turns 39 on Saturday (December 12) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and many other prominent members of cricket fraternity extended greetings for the former Indian international. Born in Punjab, the southpaw is one of India’s finest all-rounders, and his record speaks volumes of his prowess. Yuvraj was nothing short of a nightmare for bowlers on his day while his knack of taking wickets made him a captain’s delight. Not to forget, the legendary cricketer changed the course of many games with his blitzes on the field. Yuvraj Singh Wishes For Peaceful Resolution of Farmers Agitation on Birthday.

Yuvraj also played a vital role in guiding India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup triumph. Regardless of his abilities, what set the all-rounder apart from others is his dedication towards the job. He just didn’t play the 2011 World Cup with cancer but was also pivotal in guiding the Men in Blue to the triumph. After defeating cancer, Yuvraj again made a comeback on the 22 yards and made the world hail him. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket stars wished the former left-handed batsman. Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: A Look Back at Top 5 Knocks by the Former Indian Cricketer.

Master Blaster Shares Throwback Picture!!

Virender Sehwag Wishes In His Own Style!!

Harbhajan Singh Greets His Brother!!

Suresh Raina Wishes Yuvraj!!

Gautam Gambhir's Message!!

VVS Laxman's Heartfelt Note!!

Shikhar Dhawan Wishes!!

The southpaw bid farewell on June 2019 and brought curtains to a fabulous era. He has been vocal after hanging up his boots and is continuously presenting his views on social media. Be it praising a player or criticizing the team decision, Yuvraj – just like his batting – didn’t hold himself back while making any sensational statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).