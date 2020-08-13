International Lefthanders Day is observed every year on August 13 to celebrate the uniqueness and differences of the left-handers. Started in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, this day has annually observed every year to celebrate as well as raise awareness of the uniqueness of lefthanders in an otherwise right-handed dominated universe. This year the International Cricket Council (ICC) also joined the world in celebrating the talent and uniqueness of lefthanders. The official twitter account of the ICC posted a montage video of some terrific bowling by left-arm bowlers to celebrate the occasion. International Lefthanders Day 2020 Date and History: Know Significance of This Day That Honours Lefties.

From Mitchell Starc’s pinpoint yorker to Ben Stokes to Mohammad Amir’s full-length delivery to dismiss Indian captain Virat Kohli in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, the ICC posted a collection of some nearly unplayable deliveries by the talented left-arm bowlers in world cricket. Trent Boult’s leg-stump yorker to Usman Khawaja during an Australia vs New Zealand match in 2019 Cricket World Cup was also part of the montage video. International Lefthanders Day 2020: From Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey to Prince Williams, Famous People You Probably Didn’t Know Were Lefties!

“A perfect way to celebrate #InternationalLefthandersDay! Who is your favourite left-arm quick of all time?” ICC captioned the minute-long video. The video starts with Starc’s perfect yorker to dismiss Ben Stokes during the England vs Australia match at Lord’s in CWC 2019. Stokes was on course to take England to victory in a chase before Starc left everyone stunned with his deadly yorker. The wicket changed the game and Australia went on to win the match.

ICC Celebrates International Lefthanders Day

A perfect way to celebrate #InternationalLefthandersDay ☝️🔥 Who is your favourite left-arm quick of all time? pic.twitter.com/VGpjOqn7Ur — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

Similarly, Mohammad Amir was on a terrific spell in ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan at Lord’s. Amir took out the entire Indian top-order of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to guide Pakistan to victory in the final. He removed Kohli with an out-swinger having already had Rohit caught at slip and Dhawan out LBW.

The world of cricket have seen some terrific left-handed cricketers be it, bowlers or batsmen. Many legends of the game, like Wasim Akram, Sanath Jayasuriya, Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Sourav Ganguly, etc. are lefties and cricket owes a great debt to them. Happy International Lefthanders Day!

