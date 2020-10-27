The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Indian squads for the upcoming tour Australia which is set to get underway on November 27. The selection committee indeed took some surprising decisions as Rohit Sharma wasn’t picked in any squads. At the same time, Varun Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL), got his first break in the T20I squad. Soon after BCCI made the major announcement, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and slammed BCCI selectors for not picking Suryakumar Yadav in any of the squads. While highlighting the right-handed batsman’s consistency in the last few seasons, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player asked BCCI to check Yadav’s record. Team India Squad for Australia Tour 2020-21: Rohit Sharma Rested From All Formats.

“Don’t know what else @surya_14kumarneeds to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records,” Harbhajan tweeted. Playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, the 30-year-old has scored 283 runs in 11 matches with a staggering strike rate of 148.94. Owing to his performances, Yadav at least was expected to be named in the T20I squad. However, the selectors ignored the youngster and Harbhajan wasn’t amused. Rohit Sharma Excluded From India’s Squads for Australia Tour; Sunil Gavaskar Demands Clarity.

View Post:

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for T20I and ODI with Rohit Sharma being left out. Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the ODI and T20I team while Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini have been picked in the Test squad.

The three-month-long tour comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests. Notably, this is also the Indian national team’s first assignment after the COVID-19 break, and beating Australia at their own backyard will take some beating.

