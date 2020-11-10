Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya apart from his cricketing skills is known for his fitness. After Virat Kohli, Pandya is the second fittest cricketer in the Indian cricket team. Over the years, Pandya has worked hard and was even seen slogging it during the lockdown period. And one can see how hard Pandya has worked on his body. The Mumbai Indians cricketer often flaunts his well toned body and here he does once again ahead of the IPL 2020 final. IPL 2020 Final Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Twitter After Trent Boult Jolts Delhi Capitals With Early Wickets.

Pandya took to Instagram and shared a picture of his chiseled body. The cricketer’s abs are quite visible in the photo as he ripped body looks impressive. Arguably a role model for someone who is looking to shape up his body with some muscles! The MI all-rounder in the caption wrote, “Process is the,” with a key emoji.

Here’s Hardik Pandya’s Post

Pandya was recently injured and had to undergo lower-back surgery. And that’s the reason the all-rounder didn’t bowl in the IPL 2020. However, with the bat, Pandya played some valuable cameos including a half-century.

