Fact Check: Did Fans Shout 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' In Front of New Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya At Airport? Here’s the Truth About Viral Video

Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain has not sat well with all the fans of the franchise. While some welcomed this decision as one looking forward to the future, many believed that Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles in his 10-year reign as captain, could have remained at the helm of affairs. Amidst this, a video has gone viral on social media wherein fans were heard chanting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' in front of Pandya as he is walking out of a car at an airport. Fact Check: KKR’s Mitchell Starc To Miss IPL 2024 Due to Wife Alyssa Healy’s Pregnancy? Here’s All The Truth.

As soon as he stepped foot outside his car, fans were heard chanting this slogan and Pandya, who appeared unfazed by this, was seen walking around casually with few people around. But did fans chant this slogan toward Pandya after he was made the new Mumbai Indians captain? 'Chinta Mat Karo, Wo Batting Karega' Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Responds to Fan's 'Rohit Sharma Ko Wapis Lao' Demand at IPL 2024 Auction Venue.

Video Claiming Fans Raised Slogans in Front of New Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya

People are shouting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' infront of Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma is an emotion of India.🐐 SHAMELESS MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/qp5P8O30VF — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝕏 (@ImHydro45) December 21, 2023

The video was posted with the caption, "People are shouting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' in front of Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma is an emotion of India. SHAMELESS MUMBAI INDIANS," and it went viral on social media in no time. But it is far from the truth. This video is not a recent one and is from 2020 when Pandya is seen making his way out of a car at the Mumbai airport. This is actually when he was dropped from India A's tour of New Zealand due after failing to clear fitness test. The video is from 2020, and is not a recent one, contrary to the claims made on social media.

Fan Points Out to Video Being Old One

Humko kya hi pta chlega😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fqHixHzXUo — सैम KURRON (@SAM_KURRON_) December 22, 2023

Here's The Actual Video:

Date of Old Video

Screenshot of the actual date of Hardik Pandya's viral video

The all-rounder, for the record, was traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in a sensational move before the IPL 2024 action and reports have also stated that it was Pandya who agreed to this if only he was given captaincy of the Mumbai Indians team. Pandya led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in the competition and guided the side to the final earlier this year.

Fact check

Claim : Fans chanted slogan for Rohit Sharma in front of new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya at airport Conclusion : The claim is false as this video is from 2020 Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).