The fitness battle between Virat kohli and Hardik Pandya continues as the latter has shared another workout video which will leave you astonished. Taking to his official Instagram account, the swashbuckling all-rounder shared a clip in which he can be seen doing back-clap push-ups. In this fitness drill, an individual has to do a clap at the back during the short interval between two push-ups. The 26-year-old also mentioned that he’ll not back away from any challenge given by the Indian captain. Along with that, the Mumbai Indians star also challenged his brother Krunal Pandya and wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul to perform the drill. Virat Kohli Comes Up With an Extreme Version of Hardik Pandya’s Flying Push-Ups.

“Hey bruh @virat.kohli Always got your back @rahulkl @krunalpandya_official guys would you like to have a go and special thanks to my darling @coach_a.i.harrsha for pushing me,” wrote the three-time IPL winner while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Have a look.

Watch Video:

Few days back, Pandya shared another workout video in which he was seen doing flying push-ups. The drill left everyone in awe. However, Virat Kohli came up with an even extreme version of the exercise as he added claps in the drill. However, the all-rounder isn’t someone who’ll hold back as he posted another video.

Hardik Pandya Flying Push-Ups!!

Virat Kohli Version!!

Well, maintaining fitness amid the COVID-19 is certainly not an easy task for the cricketers. However, Kohli and Pandya are leaving no stones unturned to keep themselves in shape and are also inspiring their other teammates to join the bandwagon. The Indian cricket stars are next likely to feature in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is been planned to be conducted in October.

