Hardik Pandya on Thursday (July 30, 2020) announced that he and wife Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple were engaged on New Year’s day 2020 when he popped the question to his lady love on a yacht in the most romantic way possible and got married during the lockdown. As soon as the news was shared, congratulatory messages started flooding fir the couple. Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Blessed With Baby Boy, Indian All-Rounder Tweets First Pic of Newborn Son!

Hardik Pandya took to social media to share the news with his fans. ‘We are blessed with our baby boy’ wrote the Indian all-rounder as he shared a cute photo of him holding the hands of his new-born child. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Announce Pregnancy With First Child; Did The Couple Get Married In Lockdown?.

See Post

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Jul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

No son the news was announced, wishes started flooding in for the Indian all-rounder and his actress wife. Mumbai Indians were the first to congratulate the cricketer as they wrote ‘Welcome to #OneFamily Congratulations, @hardikpandya7 and Natasa’

Speaking of Hardik Pandya, the cricketer has not played internationally since November 2019 due to a back injury but is expected to be back on the field when Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2020 campaign.

This year the cash-rich league will be played in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition is reportedly planned to start from September 19, 2020. A final decision on the schedule will be taken when IPL Governing Council (GC) meets via teleconference on August 2, 2020 (Sunday).

