Harmanpreet Kaur has emerged as an extremely reliable batter for India over the years. Often found anchoring the side's innings and getting them out of trouble, she is a cricketer worth looking up to. On her appointment as new ODI captain after legend Mithali Raj's retirement, let us look at her five best knocks in ODI's.

1. 171* against Australia, 2017 Cricket World Cup semi-final

With the team struggling at 2/35, it was in hands of veteran batters Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the side to a great score in the semi-finals. While Raj fell for 36, Kaur exploded on the Aussie bowling attack, scoring 171* off 115, taking India to 281/4 in 50 overs. Australia fell 36-runs short of the target and India stormed to the final.

2. 109 against West Indies, 2022 Cricket World Cup

In match 10 of the tournament, India was struggling at 3/78 against WI. Then Harmanpreet Kaur (109) put up a 184-run stand with Smriti Mandhana. This took the side to 317/8 in fifty overs. West Indies were bundled out for 162, thanks to the spinner Sneh Rana's 3/21.

3. 107* against England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2013

The first century is special for every cricketer. Harmanpreet Kaur is no different. She scored an unbeaten 107* against England in 2013 Women's Cricket World Cup. However, her knock went in vain as chasing 273, Indian fell short 32-runs of the target.

4. 103 against Bangladesh, 2013

Harmanpreet Kaur scored her second century against Bangladesh in 2013. Her 103 took India to 256/6 in 50 overs. Bangladesh fell 45-runs short of the target as they could only score 210/9 in their 50 overs.

5. 60 against New Zealand, 2017 Cricket World Cup

In the 27th match of the 2017 edition of the 50-over tournament, India was left struggling at 2/21. Then two of its most trusted batters, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur came to the rescue and formed a 132-run stand. While Raj scored a century, Kaur also scored a valuable 60, taking the side to 265/7 in 50 overs. New Zealand was all out for just 79, handing India a huge win.