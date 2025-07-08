Mumbai, July 8: Ahead of the fourth T20I against England, the Indian women's cricket team was accorded a rousing welcome by the Consul General of India, Manchester, Vishakha Yaduvanshi at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Indian team and the support staff, led by head coach Amol Muzumdar, gathered at the Old Trafford Stadium, presented an Indian jersey to the Consul General of India, Manchester. IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Preview: India Look for Runs From Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma To Seal Series Against England.

Addressing the Indian team, Vishakha said, "You represent the best of India, not only in sports but in spirits. Your journey is not only about cricket, it is about courage, competence and breaking boundaries..."

India Women's Cricket Team Visits Consul General of India in Manchester

Stories and inspiration flowed as the Consul General of India, Manchester, Mrs. Vishakha Yaduvanshi, welcomed #TeamIndia at the Old Trafford Stadium ahead of the 4th T20I against England Women 👌#ENGvIND | @CGIManchester pic.twitter.com/ADBjp0daOv — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 8, 2025

Lancashire Country Cricket Club CEO Daniel Gidney, who was also present on the occasion, added, "Old Trafford is famous for Sachin Tendulkar's maiden century and it has some famous history from men's cricket moments. We have now hosted a women's international for over 10 years, now is the time for women's cricket to make its mark on Old Trafford out there."

During the interaction, star batter Smriti Mandhana said, "It's really proud to see what WPL has done and if you hear the next generation stories that they actually picked up by watching a women's cricket match and not because of their dad or their brother which is amazing and that is a huge testimony to what this Indian team has been able to achieve."

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, added, "I want to be a leader where I can keep my team together and give everyone equal opportunity and try to make a team where people want to watch us." IND-W vs ENG-W 2025: Sophie Ecclestone and Maia Bouchier Named in England Squad for ODI Series Against India.

Team India is currently leading the five-match T20I series 2-1 after registering a massive 97-run win in the first game, followed by a 24-run victory in the second match. But the hosts bounced back in the third T20I, handing the visitors a narrow five-run loss.

On Saturday, the High Commission of India in London hosted a grand reception for the Indian women's team and the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the team and support staff at a community gathering at the India House in London. Harmanpreet and Co. look to seal the series when the two teams will lock horns in the fourth T20I on Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2025 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).