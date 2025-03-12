Mumbai, March 12: Fans of cricket have been waiting for their favourite 18th edition tournament, the IPL 2025 Season, to start soon in India. The IPL 2025 Season is set to commence on March 22, 2025, and the players wonder if they will be able to get live updates and stream the matches with the JioHotstar subscription. After the merger, JioHotstar has become the largest streaming platform in India, offering a wide range of shows, movies, and live-streaming content, such as matches.

JioHotstar offers multiple subscription choices to customers who want to enjoy IPL 2025 live matches, check live scores and get real-time team run updates. JioCinema, before the merger, used to live stream IPL matches for free over the past two seasons, so will IPL be free on JioHotstar? Check all the plans that allow you to watch IPL matches on India's biggest streaming platform.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans for IPL 2025 Live Streaming

JioHotstar Mobile Plan: JioHotstar offers various subscription plans that start from as low as INR 149. The plan is valid for three months on mobile phones and allows viewers to enjoy unlimited live sports, including IPL (Indian Premier League) Cricket and Tennis grand slams. JioHotstar INR 149 is an ad-supported mobile subscription plan that users can only watch on one smartphone. If they want it for a year, they can pay INR 499.

JioHotstar Super Plan: For users wanting to enjoy IPL 2025 matches on bigger displays, the INR 299 plan suits the best. The customers can enjoy all the content mentioned in the JioHotstar on their mobile, web and supported living devices like TVs). This ad-supported plan is valid for streaming content on two devices simultaneously. The yearly subscription of this plan costs INR 899.

JioHotstar Premium Plan: JioHotstar subscribers can live stream the IPL 2025 matches on four devices, including mobile, web, and living room devices. This ad-free plan includes various shows, movies, and sports. However, on LIVE sports, the customers will have ads. In the Premium JioHotstar plan, the customers can stream content in 4K 2160p without ads (except live content) and get Dolby Atmos sound.

All JioHotsar plans are non-refundable but provide value for money if you opt to watch IPL Cricket matches in 2025. Users can watch the content on their laptop's browser, Smart TVs, Desktops, Connected TVs, smartphones, and other supported platforms. The IPL Final Match will be held on May 25, 2025.

