Heartbroken Fans Thank India Women’s Team for Wonderful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Campaign, Congratulate Australia for Winning Fifth Title

India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Australia thrashed India by 85 runs to win the ICC Women’s T20I World Cup 2020 trophy and become the first-ever team across both the men’s and women’s categories to lift five T20I World Cup titles. It was a clinical performance by the hosts and defending champions in the final and not only helped them win a record fifth T20I World Cup but also exact revenge on the Indian women, who had beaten them by 17 runs in the opening day of the tournament. India were the favourites on current form heading into the final. Harmanpreet’s side were unbeaten throughout the tournament and had advanced through the league stages with a perfect all-win record. But the Southern Stars performed when it mattered most and clinched the title. Australia Beat India by 85 Runs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final to Lift Second Consecutive Title.

Megan Schutt was the most successful bowler for the champions and also recorded the best ever figures for any bowler in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. Her figures of 4/18 in 3.1 overs, which included the prized scalp of Shafali Verma, put Australia on the pedestal towards a massive win. And Jess Jonassen made most of the pressure built to take three wickets and help bundle India women for just 99 runs in a chase of 185 with five deliveries still remaining. Deepti Sharma was the highest run-scorer for India with a 35-ball 33 runs and was involved in the two best partnership of India’s innings – a 28-run stand with Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and 30 with Richa Ghosh (18). Taniya Bhatia Goes Off Field for Concussion Test after Being Hit on Head.

Ghosh was one of the only four batsmen to reach double figures in the Indian innings with the others even failing to even cross the five-run mark. Ghosh herself scripted a little piece of history when she became the first-ever cricketer to come into the playing XI as a concussion substitute. She replaced wicket-keeper batsman Taniya Bhatia, who had to retire hurt after being hit on the head while trying to sweep spinner Jonassen.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Australia women smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park to post 184 runs on board. It all started with Alyssa Healy hitting Deepti Sharma for 14 runs in the very opening over of the match. Healy smashed three boundaries from every alternate delivery of the opening over to set Australia on their way. She eventually stopped at 75 off just 39 deliveries, which included five maximums and seven boundaries. Her opening partner Beth Mooney made 78 off 54 and both were involved in a century-run opening partnership.