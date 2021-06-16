Indian Women would take on their English counterparts in a one-off Test match at the Bristol County Ground on June 16, Wednesday. The match would begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This would a first Test match for the Indian women after a long wait of seven years. They had last played a Test match against South Africa in Mysore back in 2014, where they had secured a massive win by an innings and 34 runs. This time however they have a mighty England in front of them, who are an in-form side. For England, their last Test match was back in 2019 when they drew with Australia.

Both these sides are evenly matched, when it comes to talent and experience. Mithali Raj would be leading India as expected, a squad which also would have the experience of Jhulan Goswami and the youth and exuberance of Shafali Verma. Heather Knights' England on other hand are also a strong side with the likes of Tammy Beaumont leading from the front with the bat while seasoned pacer Katherine Brunt would lead the bowling attack.England Women vs India Women One-Off Test 2021: From Mithali Raj to Katherine Brunt, 5 Players to Watch Out for During ENG-W vs IND-W at Bristol County Ground

England Women vs India Women, One-Off Test 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The one-off Test between India women and England women would be played at the Bristol County Ground on Wednesday, June 16. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

England Women vs India Women, One-Off Test 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

The one-off Test between India women and England women would be live telecasted on Sony Ten1 in India. However, fans can also watch live streaming of the match online on the Sony Liv app.

