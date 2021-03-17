The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns with England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, let's have a look at how things worked out for both teams in the third T20I match on Tuesday. So India lost the third game against England by eight wickets. KL Rahul's bad form with the bat continued and he was subjected to trolls for the third time in the series. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 4th T20I 2021.

India were 71/4 when Virat Kohli came to bat and the Indian cricket captain made sure to shine and silence his critics with the bat once again. He scored an unbeaten knock of 77 runs and slammed the highest total against his England. India posted a total of 156 runs for the loss of six wickets and the visiting team reached the total quite easily with 10 balls to spare. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match here.

On Which TV Channel India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 4th T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

