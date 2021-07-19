India and Sri Lanka meet in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India comfortably won the first ODI by seven wickets and took 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Men in Blue will now be looking to double the lead and clinch the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs SL live streaming online and TV telecast details with match time in IST, then scroll down. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo.

Apart from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan guided India to an impressive win. Sri Lankan team once again looked out of sorts as they continue to struggle to find the right combination.

On Which TV Channel India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD will telecast IND vs SL cricket in English commentary while Sony Ten 3/HD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers. The India vs SL ODI will be available in Tamil and Telugu on Sony Ten 4/HD. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report: Check Pitch Report of Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv

As Sony Pictures Networks- Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2021 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).