Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 15. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 3, 2020. RCB will enter this game with a victory to their name against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game. While RR lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game of IPL season 13. RCB is led by Virat Kohli, while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for RCB vs RR IPL 2020 live streaming online in India along with details to get free live telecast and cricket match score updates on TV. RCB vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

RCB in their previous game against Mumbai Indians posted a total of 201/3, in reply MI managed to level the score as the match went on to the super-over. Virat Kohli's side was given the target of 8 runs in super-over which they won by ease. Rajasthan Royals who chased down the record target of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab failed with the bat against KKR in their previous encounter as they failed to chase down the target of 175 runs as they managed to score only 137/9 in 20 overs. RCB vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match no 15 of IPL season 13 will take place on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). It has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the RCB vs RR IPL 2020 live action on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can also view live telecast action of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting it with English commentary. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the RCB vs RR, Dream11 IPL 2020 game on its online platform in India.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore both have won two games from three matches so far in Dream11 IPL 2020. However, RCB is on 6th position, while RR is at the fifth, the difference is due to the net run rate. Both teams will look forward to a big win to move ahead and also improve their net run rate.

