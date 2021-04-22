After a 45-loss against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals are meeting the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this article, we shall be talking about live streaming and online telecast details but before that, let's have a look at how the two teams have performed so far in the IPL 2021. So Rajasthan Royals is placed on number seven of the points table with a couple of points, The team lost to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings so far. IPL 2021 Points Table After CSK vs KKR Match: Chennai Super Kings Move to Number One on Latest Team Standings.

The Jaipur-based franchise has so far played three matches in the IPL 2021. Surely the team is looking to come back on winning ways. Right before the match, the team had Liam Livingstone flying back home due to bubble fatigue. Whereas, the RCB so far looks like the most sorted unit so far. Virat Kohli-led team has been unbeaten so far in the IPL 2021. Glenn Maxwell who has been under the scanner for his poor form has been amazing with the willow. So overall, we will be having an interesting contest between the two teams. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai on April 22 (Thursday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals (RCB vs RR) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the CSK vs DC match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

