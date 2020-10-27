Delhi Capitals (DC) will hope to secure their playoffs berth when they play a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 47 of Indian Premier League season 13. A win will take DC on top of the points table and take them one step closer to securing a place in the final four of team standings. Their opponents, SRH, lie at the bottom half and are placed seventh with only eight points from 11 matches. Unlike Delhi, Sunrisers need to win all of their remaining three matches and also hope for favourable results from other teams to have any chances of making the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch the SRH vs DC match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details on Hotstar. SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 47 Preview: Delhi Capitals Aim to Bounce Back, Settle Scores With Sunrisers Hyderabad.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one game in their last five, which was an eight-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals before a 12-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab. But they will be confident against Delhi Capitals, who they beat by 15 runs earlier in the season. Since then, however, Hyderabad have won only three matches from the eight they have played while Delhi have won five. Shreyas Iyer’s side, however, are on a two-match losing streak. SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

SRH vs DC match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27 (Tuesday). The SRH vs DC clash will be match 47 of Indian Premier League season 13 and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. To live telecast the SRH vs DC match on their television channels, fans need to tune into Star Sports channels and follow the game live. The match will also be available online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).