Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2020. SRH vs DC clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 27, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are on the opposite end of the points table and this game’s result could decide their playoff fate. Ahead of the SRH vs DC clash in Dream11 IPL 2020, here are the key players you must have in your Fantasy team. SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table and a win could secure their place in the playoffs while another other than a victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad could end their chances of a top-four finish. Dream11 fantasy players will be eager to pick the right key players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. SRH vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 47.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper after a few low scores at the start of the competition has found his form in recent matches but is yet to fully impose himself. The Australian looked good in the last game against KXIP and will look to continue that form and should be picked in your SRH vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Capitals opener failed in the last game against Kolkata Knight Riders but has been in sensational form in recent weeks. Ahead of the KKR game, Shikhar Dhawan has scored four 50+ scores, which included two centuries and should be a must-pick in your SRH vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

The Afghanistan bowler has been sensational in IPL 2020 and remains a must-have in your SRH vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Rashid Khan has been among the wickets this season and is also bowling with a great economy rate.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian has been performing below par in recent games but should be picked in your SRH vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Marcus Stoinis’ ability with the ball and bat gives a chance for him to make a huge impact in the game.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African has been nothing short of sensational in Indian Premier League 2020. Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker this season. The Delhi Capitals pacer has taken 23 wickets in 11 matches this season and will once again be crucial for his team and should be a pick in your SRH vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).