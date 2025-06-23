Mumbai, June 23: On Olympic Day, ICC chairman Jay Shah celebrated cricket's return to the quadrennial extravaganza and urged everyone to take a step towards a stronger, healthier India under ‘Let’s Move?' campaign. Cricket, which made its only appearance in the Olympics at the Paris Games in 1900, was included in the Los Angeles Olympics after an IOC meeting in Mumbai in October 2023. It joins five new sports at LA28 – baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Angelo Mathews on Successful Test Career.

Jay Shah's Tweet

Cricket has always united us, and now, it's part of the Olympic movement! On this #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sport to inspire, connect, and uplift. Invite your +1 for a walk, a run, or a game of cricket, and take a step towards a stronger, healthier India. 🇮🇳… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 23, 2025

BCCI Celebrates Olympic Day

Cricket has joined the Olympic movement- a historic leap for our beloved sport! 🏏 This #OlympicDay, let’s celebrate the power of sports to connect and inspire. Through the #LetsMove campaign, we invite you to pick your +1 and move - whether it’s a walk, a run, or a game of… pic.twitter.com/U6kVP7I8NA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025

Fairgrounds in Pomona, a temporary stadium in Southern California, has been selected as the venue for cricket at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, which will feature six teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions. Fans Question Jay Shah’s Prominent Presence in ICC's Video Montage on South Africa's Historic ICC WTC 2025 Title Victory at Lord's.

The T20 format, which is recognised as the vehicle for the growth of the game by the ICC, has also featured in other multi-sport events in recent years. The Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023 featured both men’s and women’s T20 competitions while the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games staged a women’s competition.

