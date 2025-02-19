The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is here and fans will get to experience the thrill of this tournament for the first time since 2017. The much-awaited eight-team competition starts on February 19 with Pakistan as its official host nation. The India national cricket team, however, will play their matches in Dubai as was announced earlier by the ICC. With the excitement around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 also comes the fresh kits that the participating national cricket teams will wear in the competition and here in this article, we shall take a look at them. On Which Channel ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Free CT Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options for Ninth Edition of Cricket Tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as already mentioned before, is an eight-team tournament with the sides being put into two groups of four each. Group A features India, hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and Pakistan while Group B will have Australia, England, South Africa and tournament debutants Afghanistan. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will have one of the semifinals in Dubai and the other in Lahore. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, on March 9, will also be played in Lahore if India do not qualify. If India qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the summit clash.ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

New Zealand's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Bangladesh's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Afghanistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey Pics:

Fresh Kits. Fresh Energy. Same Mission 🏏🏆 Watch as the boys try on their brand-new #ChampionsTrophy amour! 🇿🇦🏏 This isn’t just a jersey—it’s a symbol of passion, pride, and the relentless pursuit of glory! #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/WSqo7HZFwC — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 18, 2025

Pics of South Africa's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kit

Introducing the all-new Proteas kit by Macron! 🏏🔥 Built for battle—this is the gear that will carry our Proteas to glory! 💪🏆#MacronXProteas #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/tjM23rkFGz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 15, 2025

England: To Be Unveiled

Australia: To Be Unveiled

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 presents fans with some blockbuster clashes, including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash scheduled to take place in Dubai on February 23. Pakistan are the defending champions heading into ICC Champions Trophy 2025, having won the title in 2017 with a massive victory over arch-rivals India in the final.

